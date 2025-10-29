Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, starring Telugu superstar Prabhas, is among the most anticipated releases. What makes the project even more special is the involvement of South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok, also known as Don Lee. For several months, reports have suggested that the Train to Busan star will make his Indian cinema debut with this action-packed film. Now, a Korean media outlet has also confirmed the news, stating that the actor will play the lead antagonist in the movie. Is Don Lee Part of Prabhas’ ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam’? Korean Superstar Hints at Possible Casting As He Re-Shares Poster of Upcoming Sequel.

South Korean Actor Don Lee To Play Antagonist in Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’?

On October 28, Muko, a well-known Korean drama and entertainment community, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that Don Lee will be seen as the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial, Spirit. The report said, "This film titled Spirit is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas, renowned for Baahubali, in a dark-toned detective crime drama. It is only known that Ma Dong Seok's role in this film is a character who stands in opposition to the one played by Prabhas.

Don Lee Joins Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’?

마동석 인도영화 진출 《범죄도시》 시리즈의 천만 배우 마동석의 인도행이 확정 되었습니다. 《Spirit》라는 제목의 이 영화는 산딥 레디 방가 감독이 연출하고 《바후발리》로 유명한 스타 프라바스가 주연을 맡은 어두운 톤의 형사 범죄물이라고 합니다. 이 영화에서 마동석의 역할은… pic.twitter.com/ZBQKUx83Wg — 무코 (@muko_kr) October 28, 2025

The report further indicated that Don Lee's recent travel updates were related to the upcoming film. The report noted, "Recently, Ma Dong Seok has been spotted posting on Instagram, showing himself boarding a flight to India, and it turns out it was for this film."

‘Spirit’ To Not Release in South Korea?

The report also hinted whether Spirit will be released in South Korea, saying, "While Ma Dong Seok's participation has been confirmed, it remians uncertain whether this film will be released in Korea. That said, many Indian films have recently been actively seeking collaboration with Koreaand thsi film as indicated on its poster is expected to be offered in the Korean language." ‘The Spirit’: Prabhas’ Birthday Surprise Turns Controversial As Teaser Calls Him ‘India’s Biggest Superstar’; Fans of Shah Rukh Khan React Strongly Online (View Posts).

Check Out the Poster of ‘Spirit’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

More About ‘Spirit’

Spirit is touted to be a high-voltage cop action film featuring Prabhas in the lead role. After Deepika Padukone left the project, Triptii Dimri joined the film as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and others. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

