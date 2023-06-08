Anthony Ramos-starrer Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released in Indian theatres on June 8, 2023. Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the film sees the Autobots team up with two humans and Maximals to avert the incoming threat of Unicron. However, after release, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Transformers – Rise of the Beasts Movie Review: The Autobots Are Back With a Bland Reboot! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Transformers - Rise of the Beasts: Anthony Ramos and Mirage Form an Unlikely Friendship in New Look at Upcoming Sci-Fi Film (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz, Pete Davidson as Mirage, Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime and more. The film also stars Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh and more. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is playing in theatres right now.

