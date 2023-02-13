Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has dropped its Super Bowl spot and it looks like the film might see an unlikely friendship between Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and Mirage (Pete Davidson) in the same vein as Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and Bumblebee from the previous movies. A new look at the film that promises all the action we have come to expect from the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases in theatres on June 9, 2023. Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer: Optimus Prime Faces a New Kind of Threat In First Look at Anthony Ramos' Sci-Fi Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Super Bowl Spot for the Film:

