Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): The Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson starrer 'Die, My Love' earned a six-minute standing ovation following its world premiere at the ongoing 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, reported Variety.

The Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay's directorial 'Die, My Love' is competing for the Palme d'Or at Cannes 2025.

As per the outlet, the cast of the movie, including Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and director Lynne Ramsay, attended the premiere of the show.

After the premiere, the cast of the movie received a standing ovation. The director Ramsay cut her ovation short and said,

"Wow. I'm so overwhelmed. Thanks to these amazing actors. I've got to get it together, I'll see you in a minute," as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, the movie 'Die, My Love' is based on author Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel of the same name, which centres on a new mother who enters psychosis after developing postpartum depression.

Oscar winner Lawrence stars in Ramsay's film as the mother, with Pattinson playing her husband.

The couple's marriage is thrown into disarray amid the wife's mental health struggle.

Ramsay's supporting cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte. The film does not yet have a U.S. distributor but is surely going to be a big sales title out of Cannes.

Ramsay is a Cannes veteran, with each of her five feature films now having premiered at the festival. Her 1999 debut "Ratcatcher" premiered in the festival's Un Certain Regard section and went on to win the BAFTA Award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, reported Variety.

Ramsay's 'You Were Never Really Here' won Cannes prizes for best screenplay and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. 'Die, My Love' is Ramsay's first directorial effort in eight years, reported Variety. (ANI)

