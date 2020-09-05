Ray Fisher struck a hornet's nest earlier in July when he claimed Justice League's substitute director, Joss Whedon's behaviour on set was abusive and toxic, adding that the filmmaker was supported by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. A few days later, he also revealed why he can't say much about it. Today, the studio, Warner Bros, issued a statement where they have said that the actor did not cooperate with the investigation. The studio had hired a third-party investigator, on the actor's best to look into the matter, and allegedly, Fisher did not speak even once with the said investigator, despite multiple attempts. Ray Fisher Reveals Why He Can't Divulge Any More Details About Joss Whedon's 'Abusive' Behaviour on the Sets of Justice League.

The statement from Warner comes after Fisher tweeted on Friday that: "After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not."

A Warner Bros. spokesperson issued the following statement tonight on behalf of the company: "In July, Ray Fisher’s representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League. The two had previously spoken when Mr Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League." On Ray Fisher Claims, Warner Media to Investigate Justice League Production Over Toxic Work Environment.

The statement admitted that Fisher and Hamada talked about the disagreements on sets. The actor complained that his suggested script revisions were not considered. Hamada called 'creative differences' a normal part of the production process and the film's writer/director is the ultimate in charge.

The statement added that Hamada did not "throw anyone under the bus." But added that an investigation was initiated nevertheless, with which the actor was not satisfied and suggested that "WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator."

"This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide," the statement concluded.

Let us not forget that the studio will be releasing a new director's cut of Justice League in 2021 on HBO Max. Called Zack Snyder's Justice League, the movie will be what the original director envisioned.

