Webby Awards 2020 Winners List: Tom Hanks, Miley Cyrus, John Krasinski Bag Top Honours For Internet Excellence

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced the winners for Webby Awards 2020 on Tuesday, May 19. This year’s Webby Home Internet Celebration is dedicated to honouring individuals who are using the internet in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Among this year's special Special Achievement honorees were the likes of John Krasinski for Some Good News, Kristen Bell for use of her digital platform to help children understand the pandemic, including hosting #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall and also Miley Cyrus for her Instagram Live show Bright Minded: Live With Miley. John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reflect On The Office's 15th Anniversary, Share Their Favourite Moments in a Surprise Reunion (Watch Video).

Among other winners was also Hollywood actor Tom Hanks for #NiceTweets with Tom Hanks. DJ D-Nice also won artist of the year for his #ClubQuarantine sets on Instagram Live. Lil Nas X’s “Panini” also bagged a Webby for people’s voice award for best art direction. Also, Jimmy Fallon's “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” won a Webby for best website promoting a celebrity. Check out the full list here. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Bipolar Disorder on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live Talk Show.

Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan (Social)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Webby Award for Email Newsletters (Websites)

The Malala Fund

Webby People's Voice Award for Arts & Entertainment (Social)

#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks

Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Fashion & Lifestyle (Video)

Reebok x Cardi B | Nails

Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Events & Livestreams (Video)

The Intercept’s Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: "If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World"

Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Public Service & Activism (Video)

#NatureNow with Greta Thunberg

Webby People's Voice Award for Science & Education (Podcasts)

Science Rules! With Bill Nye

Webby Award for Best User Interface (Websites)

ESPN's Welcome to Bron Bron Land

Webbys People's Voice Award for Best Art Direction (Video)

Lil Nas X, "Panini"

Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Best Mini Series (Podcasts)

Dolly Parton’s America

Webby Award for Comedy (Video)

Squarespace's Make It With Idris Elba

Webby People's Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty (Social)

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Webby Award for Entertainment (Video)

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Webby Award for Volumetric/6-Degrees of Freedom (Video)

Game of Thrones: The Dead Must Die Magic Leap Experience

Webby People's Voice Award for Best Host (Podcasts)

The Catch and Kill Podcast With Ronan Farrow

Webby People's Voice Award for Experimental & Innovation (Social)

Celine Dion

Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Best Individual Episode (Podcasts)

HBO's The Chernobyl Podcast

Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Humor (Social), the Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host (Video) and the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Comedy: Shortform (Video)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for News & Politics (Podcasts)

Luminary's The Trevor Noah Podcast

Webby People's Voice Award for Products & Services (Advertising, Media & PR) and the Webby People's Voice Award for Scripted (Video)

Squarespace's Make It Real | Oscar the Grouch

Webby People's Voice Award for Best Use of Stories (Social)

Saturday Night Live

Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty (Social Content Series & Campaigns)

e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign featuring Lizzo, Ellen Degeneres, James Charles, Terry Crews & Reese Witherspoon

Webby People's Voice Award for Best Homepage (Websites)

Nike Skateboarding

Webby Award for Sports (Social)

NFL TikTok

Webby People's Voice Award for Technical Achievement (Games)

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Webby People's Voice Award for News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile, and Voice)

Consumer Reports

Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Best Original Music/Sound Design (Podcasts)

BBC’s 13 Minutes to the Moon

Webby People's Voice Award for Best Video Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

Adidas Originals "Donald Glover Presents"

Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence — Brand (Social)

NASA

Webby Award for Sports (Podcasts)

ESPN's 30for30 Podcasts

Webby People's Voice Award for Media Streaming (Websites)

DC Universe

Special Achievement winners (along with the Webbys' explanations of why the honorees were selected) include:

Webby Artist of the Year

D-Nice for his creation #ClubQuarantine, his free DJ sets on Instagram Live, to help people dance and have fun amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Beyond a dance party, he has used his platform to give voice to causes like Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote,” demonstrating that the Internet is the perfect tool to engage people’s hearts while pushing for political participation.

Webby Voice of the Year

The Daily for the podcast team's valiant coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Daily by The New York Times is using the Internet to be a crucial voice providing accurate, in-depth reporting about the pandemic.

Webby Person of the Year

Avi Schiffmann for his creation of ncov2019.live to track the spread of COVID-19 across the world. Since he launched the site on Dec. 29, 17-year old Schiffmann’s tracking site has been a necessary tool that sounded the alarm and called attention to the virus’ severity long before many global officials.

Webby Breakout of the Year

Houseparty for becoming a global cultural phenomenon and keeping people laughing with their friends and family in our current climate.

Webby Break the Internet Award

Swizz Beats + Timbalandfor the Verzuz battles on Instagram Live, celebrating legendary songwriters and producers and building a platform for 310,000 viewers' insight behind pop culture’s most influential songs.

Webby Special Achievement

Kristen Bell for her incredible positivity and use of her digital platform to help children understand the pandemic, including hosting #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall.

Webby Special Achievement

Some Good News hosted by John Krasinski for creating a show that uplifts people and makes them laugh while shining a light on positive news stories from around the world and calling on celebrities to create memorable moments for fans.

Webby Special Achievement

Miley Cyrus for her creation of her Instagram Live show Bright Minded: Live With Miley, entertaining the world with hopeful conversations with celebrities about how they are maintaining healthy minds, bodies and spirits.

Webby Special Achievement

Massimo Bottura for his Instagram live show to showcase his family meals to fans worldwide through Kitchen Quarantine, while inspiring them to cook their own meals to care for their bodies and families with good food, while uplifting their spirits.

Webby Special Achievement

Google Classroom for serving as a critical educational tool to keep students learning, engaged and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webby Special Achievement

Invisible Hands for creating a network of volunteers to use digital platforms to quickly organize and deliver groceries to those who have been severely impacted by COVID-19.

Webby Special Achievement

The Black Fairy Godmother, Simone Gordon for using social media to aid women of color who have been severely impacted by COVID-19.

Webby Special Achievement

Swab Squad for serving their community as healthcare professionals during the coronavirus pandemic while bringing joy to the Internet through their TJUH Instagram.

Webby Special Achievement

Trevor Bedford of the impressive data resource nextstrain.org, a website to track the spread of COVID-19, helping people across the country and world better understand how the disease’s genetic codes are mutating and what that may mean for vaccine development. complete winners list here.

While this year the Webbys edition was held from home, an afterparty too is being hosted online with DJ D-Nice on Instagram live.