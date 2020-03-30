John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reflect On The Office's 15th Anniversary, Share Their Favourite Moments in a Surprise Reunion (Watch Video)

John Krasinski, Steve Carell (Photo Credits: YouTube/Twiiter)

Given the current atmosphere created by the coronavirus outbreak, with people being isolated at homes and countries being put on lockdown, there's no doubt that one could really use some good news. John Krasinski decided to make an effort to put some positivity out there as he launched a YouTube show titled 'SGN'(Some Good News). With all the celebrities following social distancing, the actor from his home, shot an amazing video sharing internet posts about all things positive, especially how some people even whilst maintaining social distancing have been making memories. Although the best part of the show was hands a surprise call with his The Office co-star, Steve Carell. The duo caught up on a video call to celebrate 15 years of the show. Krasinski also spoke about fans hoping for a cast reunion of The Office and said he's just hoping they can have an off-camera reunion at some point after the coronavirus crisis comes to an end. A Quiet Place II: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Horror Sequel Gets Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, New Release Date Awaited.

For fans of the show, it was simply amazing to see John and Steve take a trip down memory lane and recall some of their best moments on the show. Revealing his favourite moments from the show, Carell spoke about the episode where his character Michael Scott (Carell) and Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin), host a dinner party. A clip from the show's behind-the-scenes was also featured on Krasinski's SGN. Whilst interacting with Carell, John also reveals how he was waiting tables before landing up with the role of Jim Halpert on the show.

Check Out the Video Here:

Further on in the video, as promised, John did give out some great good news as he interviewed a 15-year-old named Coco who arrived home from her last chemo treatment to a parade from friends and families, a video of which Krasinski had earlier shared on his Twitter account. A Quiet Place Part II Trailer: Emily Blunt's Horror Film Gets More Sinister In The Sequel (Watch Video).

While signing off, The Quiet Place II director said," "I'm John Krasinski, and this is SGN, asking you to remember, no matter how tough life can get, there's always good in the world and we will see you next time. Good night." It is still unclear if this will become a regular show although, Krasinski did end the video with the caption, "We might just do this again."