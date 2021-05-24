Jaae or Jae Summerz has successfully progressed from being a Jack of many trades to a master of all. His passion for music emerged at the age of 15, when he was in high school. As a recording artist and songwriter, he has worked with legends like Madonna. He has featured on prestigious and popular music channels like MTV and Vh1. Jaae uses Classic R&B melodies to trap records.

He has donned the mantle of the owner & founder of Jaae music and his music is available across diverse platforms – Spotify, Apple music and you tube. Born on 31st August 1989 in Queens, NY, USA Jaee has joined the bandwagon of successful entrepreneurs launching his own company, InkMobEnt. He also owns an apparel and clothing line - inkmobclothing which has a trendy collection of bandanas, gym wear and much more.

He is a popular social media figure who has cultivated a massive fan following that is growing day by day. His Instagram posts are informative and a recent post featured a Giveaway list of crewnecks, joggers and much more from his clothing brand.

This successful American singer is seen sporting trendy and colourful clothes in his Instagram posts which are very appealing to the eye and appreciated by his fans and followers.

Jaae has added another feather in his cap by taking to acting. A popular face, he is also seen on Good Morning America, Step up movies and Revolt. He has the backing of family talent with the legendary salsa group La Solucion as his cousins.

Commenting on the intriguing tattoos that adorn him, Jaae says they are very meaningful and draw their inspiration from the world and are linked to the planets and the universe. His future assignments include working on new music and a cook book!

