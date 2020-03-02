Jackie Chan Clears the Air About Him Being Infected with COVID-19, Says, 'I’m Very Healthy and Safe, and Have Not Been Quarantined'

Jackie Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chinese star Jackie Chan recently issued a statement regarding his health scare. The actor was earlier rumoured to be infected by Coronavirus and we even heard stories of him being quarantined. However, putting an end to all the rumoured stories, Chan, 65, has rubbished off the claims by saying he's healthy and definitely not quarantined. The actor took to his website to issue a statement that read, "My staff told me about the news that has been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19." Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 66 in Iran, 523 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported, Highest Outside China.

The actor further elaborated on how he has received face masks from fans all over the world and that he is touched with their gesture and has asked his staff to donate the masks through official organizations among those, who need them the most. The entire world is currently putting up a fight against this deadly virus and India itself has reported two cases of it. Coronavirus Scare: MotoGP World Championship 2020 Postponed Indefinitely Due to COVID-19 Concerns.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that one person who hails from Delhi had travelled to Italy and he is currently being treated at a hospital locally. While the other person had a travel history to Dubai and is currently being treated in Telangana. The virus has so far claimed 3,000 lives from all over the world and has infected close to 8,000 people.