Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be soon seen portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical historical film Emergency, visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, here, and shared a glimpse of herself with the AI-created version of Indira. Kangana attended the launch of a light and sound show called Veerangnaon ki Mahagatha. Taking to social media, the Queen actress shared some pictures from her visit to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. The actress wore a pista green coloured saree, sleeveless blouse, and a matching choker neckpiece and earrings. She kept her hair tied in a bun and opted for minimal makeup. Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan Reunite for A L Vijay’s Untitled Thriller, Filming Begins in Chennai (View Pic).

In the pictures, Kangana can be seen sitting on a chair with an AI-created version of Indira Gandhi. The actress captioned it as: “Was lovely chatting with IG he he he.... (since I made a film on Mrs Gandhi, IG was our crew code name for her) #emergency”. The string of photos also shows Kangana posing with an AI-created image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kangana captioned the post as: “Today a terrific light and sound show called, ‘Veerangnaon ki mahagatha’ is launched in Delhi. What an incredible step in the revival of our great history and Shakti spirit.”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

“Also many chapters of the history unfolded before my eyes through various narratives, some through age old methods and some through futuristic techniques, a must visit for everyone, make it a family outing, there is a lot to see, get informed while getting entertained and end your day with a super thrilling light and sound show about the long lost heroes you would love to find, I can't wait to take my nephew Prithavi there soon... Jai Hind,” the post read.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie Emergency is based on the Indian Emergency, and also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).