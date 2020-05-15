Korean Actor Park Ji Hoon Dies At 32 Due to Stomach Cancer

Park Ji Hoon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Popular Korean actor Park Ji Hoon who famously starred in the TV show Chicago Typewriter passed away aged 32 after suffering from stomach cancer. The actor's family confirmed the same on Friday, May 15. In an Instagram post, the actor’s family disclosed Park died on May 11 after battling stomach cancer. Apart from sharing the time and location of a funeral ceremony scheduled for May 15, his family also thanked everyone for their condolence messages. BTS Bang Bang Con: Fans Of K-Pop Band Relive Wings Tour and Enjoy Other Best Moments From Their Old Performances Online.

In an Instagram post, they wrote, "We deeply thank everyone who sent their warm comfort and encouragement even during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Thanks to you, we were not alone as we sent my younger brother to heaven. Your support was a huge source of strength to not only me, but to our entire family. We will never forget it. Please always be careful about COVID-19, and I hope you always stay healthy. Once again, I want to sincerely thank you."Bang Bang Con: BTS Announces Live-Stream Concert In June After Postponing 'Map of the Soul' Tour.

Check Out the Instagram Post Here:

We send our deepest condolences to Park Ji Hoon’s family during this tough time. The actor's fans too have been mourning his loss on social media with heartfelt messages for the young actor.