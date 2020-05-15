Korean Actor Park Ji Hoon Dies At 32 Due to Stomach Cancer

Popular Korean actor Park Ji Hoon who famously starred in the TV show Chicago Typewriter passed away aged 32 after suffering from stomach cancer. The actor's family confirmed the same on Friday, May 15. In an Instagram post, the actor’s family disclosed Park died on May 11 after battling stomach cancer. Apart from sharing the time and location of a funeral ceremony scheduled for May 15, his family also thanked everyone for their condolence messages. BTS Bang Bang Con: Fans Of K-Pop Band Relive Wings Tour and Enjoy Other Best Moments From Their Old Performances Online.
In an Instagram post, they wrote, "We deeply thank everyone who sent their warm comfort and encouragement even during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Thanks to you, we were not alone as we sent my younger brother to heaven. Your support was a huge source of strength to not only me, but to our entire family. We will never forget it. Please always be careful about COVID-19, and I hope you always stay healthy. Once again, I want to sincerely thank you."
Check Out the Instagram Post Here:
View this post on Instagram
* 실수로 연락 못 드린 분들이 있으실까 염려되어 따로 글을 올립니다. 코로나19 확산에도 불구하고 따뜻한 위로와 격려를 보내주신 것에 대해 깊은 감사드립니다. 덕분에 제 동생.. 하늘 나라로 잘 보냈습니다. 저 뿐만 아니라 저희 가족들에게 정말 큰 힘이 되었습니다. 잊지 않고 기억하겠습니다. 항상 코로나 바이러스 조심하시고 늘 건승하시길 바라겠습니다. 다시 한번 깊은 감사의 뜻을 전합니다. 혹시나 시간이 안돼서 못 오신 분들을 위해 안치된 장소 알려드립니다. *일산 푸른솔 추모공원* 3층 고급 2호실 23열 4단 故박지훈 기일: 5월 11일 49재일: 2020년 6월 28일 일요일
We send our deepest condolences to Park Ji Hoon’s family during this tough time. The actor's fans too have been mourning his loss on social media with heartfelt messages for the young actor.