Justice has finally been served in the extortion case of late Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite. As per the latest reports, two individuals who extorted money from the actor through blackmail have been sentenced to prison. Lee's untimely demise at the age of 48 sent shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry. For the unversed, Lee was found dead inside his car at the road parking lot nearby Waryong Park in central Seoul.

Two Women Jailed For Blackmailing Lee Sun Kyun

Two women have been convicted and sentenced to prison for extorting and blackmailing the late South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun. Reportedly, the 30-year-old primary perpetrator, an entertainment manager identified only as "A," received a 3.6-year sentence for extorting a substantial sum of money from the actor. Her accomplice, a 29-year-old former actor known as "B," was sentenced to 4.2 years. Apart from extortion and blackmail, "A" also faces a one-year prison sentence for substance usage. The court, in its ruling, acknowledged the significant emotional distress inflicted upon Lee by the defendants' actions.

Lee Sun Kyun Blackmail Case Update

An entertainment manager and former actor sentenced to prison for blackmailing the late #LeeSunKyun. Manager A (39) received 3 years and 6 months, and former actor B (29) received 4 years and 2 months. Prosecutors sought 7 years for each. 'A' also got 1 year for drug charges in… pic.twitter.com/yMxkUCnzUb — K-Drama Handle (@kdramahandle) December 19, 2024

Deets on Lee Sun Kyun Extortion Case

Lee Sun-kyun, the 48-year-old actor, was found dead in his car in 2023, with his death ruled a suicide. Prior to his passing, he was briefly detained over drug allegations but tested negative. An ongoing investigation into an extortion and blackmail case against him continued after his death. In November 2024, prosecutors demanded a seven-year prison sentence for both individuals involved, leading to the recent sentencing of two women (A and B) involved.

