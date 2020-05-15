Bang Bang Con: BTS Announces Live-Stream Concert In June After Postponing 'Map of the Soul' Tour

BTS host Bang Bang con (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a surprising move for their fans worldwide, South Korean pop band BTS has announced that it will perform a live-stream concert next month.' Bang Bang Con', the live concert has been scheduled for June 14, at 6 pm Korean time. The band said that the paid-for concert will run for approximately 90 minutes and be followed with other content. Details will be updated in the coming weeks, reported Variety. Eight Music Video: BTS’ Suga and IU Drop Their New Song Together and K-Pop Fans Are Calling It the Best Collaboration Ever!

Just like many other musicians, and performers, the coronavirus crisis has forced the band to postpone its entire 'Map of the Soul' world tour, which was previously scheduled to take place in April. BTS Bang Bang Con: Fans Of K-Pop Band Relive Wings Tour and Enjoy Other Best Moments From Their Old Performances Online.

The widely lauded boy band put out their latest album --Map of the Soul-- in February and had fans going crazy over it within minutes of its release.