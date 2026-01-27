Global K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK officially wrapped their massive DEADLINE world tour on January 26, 2026, with a sold-out finale at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium. While the tour’s conclusion has sparked a wave of emotional tributes and renewed disbandment rumours online, official reports and recent contract renewals suggest the group is entering a new chapter rather than reaching an end. BTS World Tour: All You Need To Know About K-Pop Supergroup’s 2026–2027 Concerts; India Missing From Lineup.

Is BLACKPINK Disbanding?

The speculation intensified following an emotional encore where members Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo shared tearful goodbyes with fans. However, industry analysts note that such displays are common at the close of multi-year global tours, and the group has several high-profile projects already scheduled for the coming months.

Future Activities

Despite the "tearful goodbye" narratives circulating on social media, BLACKPINK is slated to release their third Korean EP, also titled DEADLINE, on February 27, 2026. This release follows a strategic delay from late 2025, intended to align the new music with the group’s upcoming 10th-anniversary celebrations in August.

YG Entertainment has remained consistent in its messaging, confirming that while the members manage their individual careers through independent labels Jennie’s ODD Atelier, Lisa’s LLOUD, and Jisoo’s Blissoo, their group activities remain under the agency’s management.

How Unified Management Model Works

The current uncertainty among fans stems largely from the group’s unique contract structure established in December 2023, which separates their professional identities. All four members are signed to YG Entertainment for collective projects such as albums and world tours, while they maintain full autonomy over their individual projects through their own respective labels. This management style has led to longer gaps between group appearances, which is often mistaken by casual observers as a sign of an impending split. In reality, the members have frequently reaffirmed their commitment to the group, with Rosé recently telling reporters that disbanding was never an option.

BLACKPINK 10th Anniversary

As BLACKPINK approaches their 10-year milestone this summer, the focus has shifted toward a potential anniversary "encore" concert and a new studio album. Observers expect that 2026 will be a defining year for the quartet as they balance their status as the world’s biggest girl group with their burgeoning solo empires. BLACKPINK Lisa and Priyanka Chopra Light Up Golden Globes 2026 Together With Their Magical Charm and Energy, Fans Crown Them ‘Queens’ (Watch Videos).

While the emotional end to their stadium tour gave "Blinks" a moment of reflection, the group’s immediate schedule suggests that BLACKPINK remains a cohesive unit for the foreseeable future.

