SPOILER ALERT! Island, a fantasy supernatural Korean drama series is making fans cry in its finale episode. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime and has managed to capture the audience from the first episode itself with its unlikely cast. Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo make a unique trio. Together they fight evil and we love such fictional existences. Today was the finale of the first season of Island and it has left the fans in tears. What an unusual reaction to a series that talks about evil and demons. Island: Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee's Chemistry Is Making Us Catch Feelings; 5 Pics Reveal How.

In the last episode, Cha Eun Woo's Yohan doesn't just reunite with his brother, played by Choi Tae Joon, but also loses him. This entire sequence has left everyone heartbroken. Here are some of the reactions. Emergency Declaration: Song Kang-ho and Kim Nam-Gil’s Special Trailer of Their Menacing Film Is Out! (Watch Video).

Bring them back!

The piercing pain

A priest who couldn't help his brother

And the best actor award goes to ...

The only solace here is Island will have a season 2 and a lot of our questions will get answered. It would be nice to see how Yohan's character evolves and how long Van manages to keep his demon side under control.

