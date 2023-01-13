SPOILER ALERT! Island, a fantasy supernatural Korean drama series is making fans cry in its finale episode. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime and has managed to capture the audience from the first episode itself with its unlikely cast. Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo make a unique trio. Together they fight evil and we love such fictional existences. Today was the finale of the first season of Island and it has left the fans in tears. What an unusual reaction to a series that talks about evil and demons. Island: Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee's Chemistry Is Making Us Catch Feelings; 5 Pics Reveal How.

In the last episode, Cha Eun Woo's Yohan doesn't just reunite with his brother, played by Choi Tae Joon, but also loses him. This entire sequence has left everyone heartbroken. Here are some of the reactions. Emergency Declaration: Song Kang-ho and Kim Nam-Gil’s Special Trailer of Their Menacing Film Is Out! (Watch Video).

i watched island ep5&6 twice. i’m feeling so down and sad the whole day. eunwoo’s acting affected me a lot. he nailed every single scene. his acting is top tier. i’m so proud of him. ISLAND S1 FINALE X CHA EUNWOO#IslandEp5and6 #Island #아일랜드#CHAEUNWOO #EUNWOO #차은우 pic.twitter.com/R4D4eUV7vT — bubbleswoo 🙏🏻 Cha Yohan (@bubblesjooo) January 13, 2023

Bring them back!

The piercing pain

Yohan stabbed his hyung! I'm sobbing😭😭😭 the emotions i felt every time i see Yohan crying 😭😭😭 ISLAND S1 FINALE X CHA EUNWOO#IslandEp5and6 #Island #아일랜드#차은우 #CHAEUNWOOpic.twitter.com/RTkOrldWPP — ᴢᴀɪɴ (@everycew) January 13, 2023

A priest who couldn't help his brother

Yohan is stronger than me. I'm an exorcist priest who cannot save my own brother? Not sure I'd be praying right at this moment. ISLAND S1 FINALE X CHA EUNWOO#IslandEp5and6 #Island #아일랜드#차은우 #CHAEUNWOO pic.twitter.com/3ZVNjnQzZ0 — kdrama trash ✨ (@tttalkskdrama) January 13, 2023

And the best actor award goes to ...

I was sobbing!!! 😭😭😭 If he doesn’t win awards for Island, I will raise hell!! Superb acting! Wow! I’m so proud of you, Eunwooya!! ISLAND S1 FINALE X CHA EUNWOO #차은우 #CHAEUNWOO #아일랜드 #Island #IslandEp5and6 pic.twitter.com/iD8jxZuySC — Chelle_CEW (@chelle_cew) January 13, 2023

The only solace here is Island will have a season 2 and a lot of our questions will get answered. It would be nice to see how Yohan's character evolves and how long Van manages to keep his demon side under control.

