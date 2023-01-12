Island, the Korean drama streaming on Amazon Prime, is a series about three different people banding up to fight evil. Think Supernatural, only difference being two of them have powers. So far, the series is not known to have any romantic undertones but Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee are making sure we miss the same terribly. In every episode, their chemistry just gets hotter and hotter. Nam Gil's silent charm and Da Hee's care-a-damn personality are just the fire-and-ice combos we miss these days in Kdramas. Faith, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Island - 5 Kdramas To Watch If You Are Missing Alchemy Of Souls Season 2 A Lot.

But the thing is if we aren't wrong, this isn't a romantic pairing in the show. Perhaps the show makers dealt with the chemistry to tease us and trust us, they have been extremely successful in that. We don't know about Won Mi-ho and Van, but we are catching feelings for sure. Let us show you five pictures which left us so. Year Ender 2022 Recap: Money Heist Korea-Economic Area, 20th Century Girl - 5 Kdrama TV Shows/Movies That Disappointed Us!.

A shoulder to fall back on

Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee in Island (Photo credit: Twitter)

Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai

Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee in Island (Photo credit: Twitter)

Share and care

Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee in Island (Photo credit: Twitter)

Those late-night walks under the moonlight

Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee in Island (Photo credit: Twitter)

And lastly, the gaze...

So like us, are you hating the fact that Island is not a romantic kdrama with two hot leads? Well, we at least have these scenes to feel good about our ship!

