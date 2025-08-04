South Korean actor Song Young Kyu, best known for his role as Chief Choi in the film Extreme Job, was found dead on Sunday (August 3). The news comes just days after the actor was involved in a DUI controversy, which drew significant public backlash. He was 55 at the time of his demise. According to media reports, the Yongin Eastern Police confirmed Song Young Kyu's death and are investigating the case. Kalabhavan Navas Dies at 51: Malayalam Actor, Last Seen in ‘Detective Ujjwalan’, Found Dead in Hotel Room – Reports.

Actor Song Young Kyu Dies at 55 Amid DUI Scandal

According to media reports, Song Young Kyu was discovered in a vehicle in Yongin around 8 AM KST. An acquaintance reported the incident to the police after confirming his identity. As of now, the exact cause behind the actor's death remains undisclosed; however, reports suggest that his mental health was severely affected after his drunk driving case.

Song Young Kyu No More

#SongYoungKyu closest associates shared with OSEN that the actor has been suffering from several personal issues that cause stress. He worked as an actor while his wife ran a cafe business, but the couple suffered losses as the economy worsened & they faced financial… pic.twitter.com/ZcgHnz9SkL — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) August 4, 2025

DUI Case Took a Toll on Actor’s Mental Well-Being

As per a source quoted by Koreaboo, Song Young Kyu was "distressed by malicious articles and comments and the circumstances were exteremely unfavourable at that time." On June 19, the actor was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol for five kilometres in Yongin while driving to his home. As a result, his driving license was revoked. After the news became public, it affected his professional life, forcing him to opt out of several projects midway, including the play Shakespeare in Love. Loni Anderson Dies at 79: ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Passes Away 2 Days Before Her 80th Birthday; Co-Star Pays Tribute.

Some of Song Young Kyu's recent works include The Winning Try, The Defects, Oh My Ghost Clients, and The Haunted Palace among others.

