Los Angeles, August 4: American actress Loni Anderson, best known for her performance in the CBS sitcom 'WKRP in Cincinnati', has passed away at 79. Days before her 80th birthday, Anderson took her last breath in a Los Angeles hospital, surrounded by her family, reported Deadline. The two-time Emmy-nominated star succumbed to an "acute prolonged illness," her publicist informed the outlet. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother," her family said in a statement.

While the news has left many fans upset, bringing in condolences, Anderson's WKRP co-star, Tim Reid, also paid a heartfelt tribute to her. Sharing a small clip from their show featuring the late actress, Reid wrote, "One of the dearest friends I've had in my life's journey. Such a wonderful woman. We had some fun! I'll miss her and pray that her transition be peaceful and glorious." Born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Loni Anderson began her career as a beauty queen, following the footsteps of her model mother. ‘Mission: Impossible’, ‘Star Trek’ Actor Tom Troupe Passes Away at 97.

It was Anderson's casting on 'WKRP' that made her a household name; however, she wasn't very keen on doing the part. In a 2020 interview, the actress shared, "I went in and sat on my little soapbox: 'I don't want to play this part because she's just here to deliver messages and is window dressing. And then I suggested to make her look like Lana Turner and be the smartest person in the room," as quoted by Deadline. Kalabhavan Navas Dies at 51: Malayalam Actor, Last Seen in ‘Detective Ujjwalan’, Found Dead in Hotel Room – Reports.

‘I’ll Miss Her’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Reid (@timreidsr)

Eventually, she was cast as Jennifer Marlowe, WKRP's quick-witted receptionist. The character got Anderson two Emmy and three Golden Globe nominations. Outside her breakthrough role, the actress also worked in TV movies like 'Country Gold', 'The Lonely Guy', 'A Letter to Three Wives', 'Blondie & Dagwood', 'Stranded', and 'Blown Away'. Loni Anderson is survived by her husband Bob Flick and their kids, daughter Deidra and son Quinton.

