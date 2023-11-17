K-pop band Enhypen’s latest single, "Sweet Venom", is an infectiously groovy and danceable track that really makes you want to sing and dance along, as the boy band’s latest song mixes K-pop with American pop and elements of pop-punk. ENHYPEN Jake's Shows How Close He's Gotten To Stray Kids By Giving An Unexpected ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

A bit of a drift from standard K-pop songs, the format of the whole song musically follows the traditional K-pop melodies, which primarily incorporate EDM elements with some American pop.Things became a bit more experimental when Enhypen also infused bits of pop-punk and R&B into their song, showing that the group wished to add in a touch of musical experimentation while still sticking to a mainstream sound.

Watch Enhypen's Sweet Venom

The dancing first deserves applause because it is one of the most energetic and dynamic K-pop dance performances, infusing a lot of meticulously choreographed dancing with small rooms for improvisation.

t is creative and original, being a bit different from the way many K-pop bands do their own dance moves while still retaining all their sensibilities. Then the vocal harmonies of its seven singer-dancers—Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki—are fire.

Understanding each other’s strengths very well, turn by turn they all take the stage while never undermining each other, and while Sunghoon may take the lead, the other six members also get a spotlight as they harmonise with each other as well as complement and complete each other.

A song of seemingly some kind of weird toxic romance and enjoying it, "Sweet Venom" feels like the acceptance of being involved with someone in a toxic love and really loving that feeling, to the point you are more than willing to take in their poison because it tastes sweet to you.

