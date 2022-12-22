Cameos are always fun to watch. It adds a spark to the monotony that sets in while watching a series. You get a lot more invested in it. In Korean dramas too, cameos add a lot of character. Sometimes it is used to create jealousy (Jung Hae-in in Goblin), to give a completion arc to a character (Park Bo Gum in Itaewon Class), or to kickstart a deadly game (Gong Yoo in Squid Game). They have always served a purpose. Some of them were included for fan service as well like Lee Joon-gi in Hotel Del Luna as it had IU in the lead or Kim Jung Hyun as the cheating boyfriend in Dinner Mates, just because he had great chemistry with Seo Ji-Hye in Crash Landing On You. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Kim Go-eun, Park Eun-bin, Kim Hee-sun - 5 Kdrama Actresses Who Didn't Need A Man To Save The Day.

So now it's time to pick our favourite cameos of this year. Most of these are the ones we weren't prepared for even when we knew about some of them.

Im Swan - Thirty Nine

Jeon Mi-do plays a drama coach in the show with a terminal illness. One of her wishes is to act on the big screen. It does come true and that too with Im Swan, who plays her pupil. It's quite cute to see Son Ye Jin and Kim Ji hyun fawning over Im Swan who's only interested in his teacher, of course platonically! There were reports of him making an appearance here but the end result turned out to be quite emotional.

Jinyoung - Reborn Rich

This completely took us off guard. But that wasn't even half of it. Jinyoung doesn't just stun us with his appearance as the adorable guy in awe of Song Joong-ki's character, he also shocks us with his wild turn. Jinyoung deserves some really good projects that can highlight this skill of his. That innocent face can kill!

Song Joongki and Jinyoung in Reborn Rich episode 1?! WOW THE VISUALS pic.twitter.com/GO45AbFIGG — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) November 18, 2022

Song Joong ki - Little Women

Yet another surprise cameo was of Song Joong Ki in Little Women. Viewers weren't aware he was part of it even though it was obvious given the same director helmed Little Women and Vicenzo. It was a mini crossover with Jonng Ki having the same Korean name as his character in the Mafia series.

Choi Tae Joon - Twenty Five Twenty one

This is one of the cutest cameos this year. Choi Tae Joon plays Kim Tae-ri's boyfriend of a few days in the show. When the couple meets Nam Joo Hyuk's Baek Yi Jin, the result is hilarious. We were aware of Tae Joon's presence in the show, we just weren't aware it will turn out to be so much fun to watch. Simply loved it! Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon Welcome Their First Baby Boy.

Choi Tae Joon will make a special cameo appearance in upcoming episode of tvN drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ as fencing national athlete Jung Ho Jin Source: https://t.co/reeY38VOro pic.twitter.com/u6pYpXN2Ji — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) February 25, 2022

Kim Seul Gi - Shooting Stars

Shooting Stars had a sea of celebrity cameos because the series is based on the Korean entertainment circuit. But we personally think Kim Seul Gi's cameo was truly fascinating as she perfectly bares the dual personalities of famous people. In this age of the influencer craze, she switches from a sweet innocent girl in front of the screens to a foul-mouthed crass girl. The transition is instant and impeccable.

Which one is your favourite cameo of the year?

