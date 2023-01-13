Actress Maanvi Gagroo, on Friday, shared good news with her fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, Maanvi revealed that she is engaged. She dropped a picture of herself. She was all smiles as she showed off her engagement ring. "So this happened#Engaged," Maanvi captioned the post. As soon as Maanvi posted her engagement update on Instagram, fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and extend their best wishes to the actress. Actress Maanvi Gagroo Feels OTT Doesn’t Need Censorship but Regulation.

View Maanvi's Engagement Ring Here:

"Congratulations," actress Shibani Dandekar commented, adding a string of red heart emojis. "Oh yes yes yes," actress Kubbra Sait wrote. "Oyeeeee congratulations," actor Sumeet Vyas commented. However, the actress did not share any information regarding who the lucky man is. Meanwhile, on the work front, Maanvi is best known for featuring in web shows Tripling and Four More Shots Please. She has also acted in films like PK, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Ujda Chaman among others.