Abigail Spenser Hu is a lyrics-first singer-songwriter. Her sound, as well as song writing, connotes a warm nostalgic feel. With her roots set in folk music and a fondness for storytelling, you will find her work to be a great representation of the two.

Her debut will be released in the upcoming months . It was inspired by the events during the lockdown period. She explored the themes and explored different cultural styles and the value of touch appreciating the little things in life we often forget to value Emotion and Can connection shows how pure music expresses its exclusivity and tolerance when playing at the same time to create harmonious music in an overall way. She says, “The lockdown has been increasingly productive for me.” The singer-songwriter wants to maintain the same level of consistency going forward with her releases while also experimenting on the way.

She is been experimenting with the highly coveted genre of deep house, progressive house, and an abundance of other sub-EDM genres.. Over the past few weeks, the Teenage sensation has been showcasing Instagram videos of him within the studio recording multiple EDM records. Yes, you heard that right This album reflects Abigail initial love for it and the emotions associated with it, the continuous exploration of various genres and the future view of the music world, which will set the tone and basics in the world of music.

Her latest release will be different from all previous projects as she is entering into the world of music. As part of a LA singer-songwriter contest hosted by Compass box Studio & OK Listen, Abigail got the opportunity to translate a simple song written with just acoustic guitar and vocals, into a full blown live studio session.Written during the lockdown period, the song is inspired by the dilemma of wanting to stay updated with the news and everything happening in the world and in your personal life, while also wanting to detach from it and try to stay sane. The version of Her song is mix of various instruments tunes on guitar, upright bass, drums, Violin and clarinet.

Musically, the track will be built on a foundation of light beat patterns and beautiful melodies. is Abigail understand the music rhythm - remarkable for its steady progression and effortless shifts into new sections, and the song’s melody seeps through the light and breezy atmosphere and provides us with moments of brilliant clarity.

Abigail Spenser Hu distinctive vocal styling is very calm and soothing for all kinds of listeners. The distinctive airy delivery floating on a cloud of beautiful instrumentation makes this track truly stand out from Abigail other work, and the sentimental tone adds an extra layer to the creative depth, something she has always had in abundance. It’s a great addition to her small but stunning catalogue of songs.