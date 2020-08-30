The MTV Video Music Awards 2020 are all set to take place on August 30 in US. Due to COVID-19, this time the prestigious awards that celebrate the best of music will be held without a live audience in a socially distanced show format. Music lovers are super-excited to see their favourite artists perform and also take home the VMAs trophies. One of the biggest specialities of this year's awards is also that famed Korean boy band, BTS are all set to make their VMAs debut performance. The K-Pop band will be performing live, their recently released single, "Dynamite". BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Song Breaks YouTube Record for Most-Viewed Video in First 24 Hours.

While the song is already topping charts and breaking YouTube records, BTS Army are super-excited to watch their favourite band's first live performance on the song and also their first VMAs performance. The Video Music Awards are all set to be stream on The CW, Philo, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV online and Foxtel. As for the show's US timings, it will be airing at 5:00 pm PT. BTS Army have now taken to Twitter to express their excitement for the same and are already gearing up to set the alarms so as to not miss the BTS performance. Check out some tweets here. Dynamite Music Video: BTS Releases Its First Complete English Track; Video Garners 50 Million Views Within 8 Hours.

Can't Wait to Stream Dynamite Performance:

Waiting to See the Legends:

BTS & Ariana Grande are both appear on #VMAs. Two legends will reunited once again. Hopefully, they have an interaction & also collab. pic.twitter.com/qxGyRU0W6o — ⟬⟭ Ninong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ 📼🥚🖤 (@tanniekosmossss) August 30, 2020

The Kings Are Coming!

Super-Excited!

Army Are You Ready?

Taehyung#VMAs2020 @army r u ready pic.twitter.com/frDx9hlhn6 — shilpakook @ dynamite life is sweet as honey (@shilpakook) August 30, 2020

Apart from BTS, other major artists from the music industry such as Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, CNCO and Maluma will also be performing at VMAs 2020. As for nominations, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are leading the nominations list with nine nods this year and we can't wait to see who takes home the most VMAs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).