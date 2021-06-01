Captivating, dynamic and spellbinding are the words being used to describe singer/songwriter Sauvi DuVin. At times brilliant and at times unique, Sauvi DuVin is relentlessly engaging. Her incredible voice, magnetic delivery, and irresistible personality have already earned her acclaim among music aficionados globally. She is a wine connoisseur. And just how it takes time to develop fine wine, the songstress takes her time and dedication to create captivating songs that touch the soul.

The Atlanta based songstress is living proof that when you follow your heart’s direction it leads you to your passion. Sauvi DuVin is a musical Tour De Force. Her intense energy and undeniable flair capture her listeners. She has an international appeal and her music ascends above regional boundaries. Her range, cadence, and flow are spectacular. The texture of her voice is a perfect reflection of humble dominance.

Sauvi DuVin's musical inspirations and influences include Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Jill Scott, Jamie Foxx, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko and Doja Cat. The versatile beauty has developed her talent amidst many obstacles. However, over the years she has beaten the odds and kept the faith. My philosophy is “Show the world how great you are” and “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens," proclaims the songstress.

Standing out in an ever-changing music industry is no easy task. But Sauvi DuVin has mapped out a recipe for success. Armed with a pen, a microphone and an unshakable will to succeed, the unique singer is already making an impact on the independent music scene and beyond. She is currently working hard preparing for the release of her forthcoming EP entitled “This One’s For You”.

Moreover, Sauvi DuVin demonstrates her unforgettable melodies and explosive vocals on her single, “Too Late” featuring Yani Mo. The song is rhythmic and alluring. "Too Late" is sure to appeal to R&B fans around the globe. She effortlessly shifts her voice and delivery into the beat so that it acts as an additional instrument within the track. Sauvi DuVin adds class, intellect and style to her genre.