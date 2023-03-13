India created history at the just concluded 95th edition of the Academy Awards as The Elephant Whisperers clinched the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film. The film's producer Guneet Monga has reacted to her film's big winThe Elephant Whisperers marks Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial debut. Oscars 2023: Check Out Guneet Monga’s First Reaction on Twitter As Her Movie The Elephant Whisperers Wins Best Documentary Short Film at 95th Academy Awards!

Lauding the film's director, she said: "This is an incredibly powerful and historical moment. We, as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this historical win. I'm so proud of this film, this moment and proud of . my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made the history to be the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar. My heart is racing with all the joy, love, excitement in the moment. I'm so grateful to Kartiki, the wonderful visionary that she is." Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers Makes History, Becomes First Indian Film to Win in Best Documentary Short Film Category.

Check Out Guneet Monga's Tweet Below:

We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering ♥️🐘♥️🐘♥️ — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023

The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant called Raghu, who was entrusted to their care. Guneet further mentioned that the future belongs to the female members of the society: "Netflix gave us the biggest stage in the world and supported us and believed in us all the way. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female."

