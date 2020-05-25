Out Movie Review: Disney's First Film With an Openly Gay Main Character Is a Must-Watch

Out Movie Review (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is 2020, so it should not be an extravagant event when the LGBT+ community gets due representation in the mainstream media. But, that is not the world we live in, unfortunately. We still have a long way to go for the subject to attain normalcy.

Disney's Pixar has released an animated short film with a duration of 9 minutes, titled Out, as part of their SparkShorts series. It proudly flaunts of featuring Disney's first openly gay main character. At least by the end of the story, Greg, voiced by Kyle McDaniel, becomes the first openly gay main character. It is the magical story of Greg coming out to his parents. We are not using the word magical loosely.

The movie is cute. It is not aiming to be thought-provoking or melodramatic, but delivers a strong message nevertheless. In fact, the words 'gay' or 'coming out' are not even spoken once in the movie. We don't even witness the moment of truth either. And, I think it is beautiful. Subtlety is the strongest trait to deliver an all-important message when you are not preaching to the choir.

The cute shenanigans of a dog and the body switch comedy take the center stage, in this bid. A few chuckle-worthy moments lead up to an emotional end.

Final Thoughts

Out is a must-watch. It will only take 8-10 minutes of your day and leave you with a happy feeling that you won't be able to shake off for hours. Maybe, make your parents and relatives watch this cute film. Out does not try to pry open the closed minds, but gently knocks on the door - and waits for it to be opened.