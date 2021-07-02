Eclectic, mesmerizing, and dynamic are the adjectives being used to describe emerging Hip Hop artist KeithWritesMusic. He is a young music maverick impacting the lives of people in a positive way. The Massachusetts based wordsmith is building a music movement one fan at a time. He performs with purpose and conviction. His songs are honest and personal, and they touch on matters close to the heart. KeithWritesMusic has put his stamp on the independent music game with his laid-back confidence and uplifting spirit. It's only a matter of time before his fearless and authentic sound makes an impact globally.

Moreover, KeithWritesMusic shows off a complete package of artistry. There's a lot of vision behind his compositions. Music is more than theory and melody. It’s the power to make and change lives. KeithWritesMusic is about motivating people to be positive and to do what is in their hearts. This young phenom is being showered with praises, and admiration for his diverse style and captivating image. He has the focus, drive, and work ethic of a seasoned industry vet. The ambitious artist spins stories of love, lessons learned, conflict and resolution. His musical influences include such superstars as Michael Jackson, Tupac, 50 Cent, Will.I.Am, 2 Chainz, and J Cole.

KeithWritesMusic is a rare breed of an entertainer. He does everything in a major way. Part of what makes him so alluring is that he continually strives to connect with the listener. KeithWritesMusic delivers vivid lyrics and smooth flows over stellar production. His skillful wordplay and witty metaphors paint precise pictures. And his cadence and penmanship are top-notch. His unique selling proposition is that he's not afraid to be himself. Versatility is a key component of his brand. KeithWritesMusic is making an impact with his latest single entitled "Celebrate" off of his K.W.A.G.B. album. The joyous, bouncy track is a celebration of life. Following him on his journey to success.