Hip Hop Star Nick Nittoli is a talented artist from Hollywood, CA. He was originally cast on the Bravo Reality Series “Platinum Hit” which was a reality competition series on Bravo, in which 12 singer-songwriters competed through creative songwriting challenges that tested their creativity, patience and drive in 2011. He finished 4th on the competition only to begin writing for artists like Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Yg, Sam Bruno, Bianca Ryan and Neon Hitch. Nittoli is a writer and producer/artist who signed to Bump Into Genius/Warner Chappell Music Publishing in 2017 and landed a management contract with New Heights Ent. And manager Alan Melina (Lady Gaga, Redone). Nick has recently hit the iTunes Charts in three different genres, charting in both R & B and Pop, Metal, and Hip- Hop.

He first got onto the billboard charts as a writer and producer for Corey Feldman’s “Go 4 It” Feat Snoop Dogg which was released in 2016 and caused a media frenzy as Feldman went on the today show to perform it live. Then he co-wrote “ Don’t Talk About It” by Fabian Mazur Feat. Neon Hitch which reached 4.6 million views on YouTube. Nittoli then co-wrote a ton of other hits for various artists before landing his deal with Bump Into Genius/ Warner Chappell Music Publishing in 2017.

Nittoli has also recently been featured on BBC news discussing political events as well as put a lot of “political rap” rap out on iTunes, Spotify and other platforms. His songwriting skills and love for music could be traced back to his grandparents who wrote the song “Here’s to the band” by Frank Sinatra. He is known for his music having multiple genres, as Nittoli has released a country album, and R & B album as well as many hip hop albums. Nittoli is currently celebrating the success of his latest single “Hype” which has reached over 20,000 views on YouTube and is sure to be another summer jam. By mixing genres and experimenting with sounds, its safe to say that you never know what you’re going to get from Nick Nittoli.