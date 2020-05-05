Selena Gomez To Showcase Her Culinary Skills With a Quarantine Cooking Series For HBO Max 

Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Selena Gomez fans are in for a treat and no not because she's releasing a new music video but with a new cooking show. The songstress will be starring in a 10-episode series that will test her culinary skills. What's amazing is that Gomez will also be the executive producer for the show. The untitled show is all set to air on HBO Max. As per reports, in each episode, the recording artist, actress and producer will be joined remotely by a different master chef and together, they will be tackling a variety of cuisines. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid’s Summer Shenanigans are Spiffy, Sassy and Super Stylish (View Pics).

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter, the "Wolves" singer said, "I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef." The singer revealed that much like many of us who have been spending most of their time experimenting in the kitchen, she has been upto the same too.

The untitled show will also be highlighting a food-related charity with each episode so that viewers can contribute for the same. While the platform, HBO Max is all set to be launched on Wednesday, May 27, Gomez’s show as per reports is slated for a summer debut. Selena Gomez’s Latest TikTok Video Is Cute and Goofy.

After last year's docuseries, Living Undocumented, this show will be Selena Gomez's second collaboration between IPC’s Holzman and Saidman. It is certainly going to be exciting to see Gomez show us if she can handle the kitchen duties as easily as she can sing her way through the crowds.