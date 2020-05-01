Selena Gomez's Latest TikTok Video Is Cute and Goofy

Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The lockdown has got the netizens glue to social media like never before. Instagram stories and TikTok videos are the new normal. Celebs all over too who are quarantining, are sticking to the social media routine. One more such celeb who cannot have enough of this trend is Selena Gomez. The international singing sensation is right now entertaining fans with cute video uploads. Selena Gomez Reveals She Couldn’t Handle Fame When She Was a Teen.

In one of her recent videos, she was seen turning into a legit 'bathroom singer' for one of the TikTok videos. She was seen lip-syncing her song Vulnerable. She used her hairbrush as the mike and was all goofy in the video! Check it out below.

Selena Gomez

Meanwhile, a viral video of her kissing Timothee Chalamet was going viral. The fans started speculating that the songstress found new love in the actor. However, turns out that the video was from their 2018 movie A Rainy Day In New York.

Recently, she also thanked the medical staff who were seen dancing on her song. She simply said, "This made me smile so much!! Thank you to every single medical professional on the frontlines. You guys are heroes." Well, we hope that Selena keeps influencing and entertaining her fans.