Maria Kovalchuk, a Ukrainian model who went missing for eight days, was found in a critical condition by the side of a road in Dubai. The 20-year-old who went missing after a party on March 9, 2025, was discovered with severe injuries all over her body. As per reports, the OnlyFans model is said to be in critical condition after she was found with her spine, arms and legs broken. She is also unable to speak due to the recent injuries.

Ukrainian Model Maria Kovalchuk Found in Dubai After Eight-Day Disappearance

Maria Kovalchuk went missing for eight days after telling her friend that she had been invited to a hotel party. The model was last seen on March 9 and attended a party where she met two men who identified themselves as representatives from a modelling agency. After informing her mother that she was going to stay with them, the 20-year-old went missing. Her family's concern grew after she missed a flight to Thailand scheduled for March 11 and stopped responding to their calls and messages, prompting them to file a complaint. Her family feared that she could have fallen victim to sexual abuse for days before being dumped on the road.

Missing After a Party, Ukrainian Model Maria Kovalchuk Dumped on Dubai Roadside

There is also a concern that before being found in the horrifying state, Maria may have attended a 'Porta Potty' event in Dubai, where wealthy men gather and pay large sums to female influencers to fulfil their wild desires, including sexual acts. However, Maria's involvement in this cannot be confirmed at the moment.

Maria, who has suffered serious injuries to her spine and limbs, underwent four surgeries and is now recovering in the hospital. However, her condition still remains critical.

