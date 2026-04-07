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Speculation is mounting in the South Indian film industry regarding the highly anticipated collaboration between National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun and blockbuster director Atlee. Following the massive success of Jawan, Atlee is set to team up with the Pushpa star for a high-budget project currently referred to as AA22xA6. Reports suggest the film will be a large-scale sci-fi action entertainer, marking a significant shift in genre for both the actor and the filmmaker. Anushka Sharma NOT a Part of Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Upcoming Film ‘AA 23’ (EXCLUSIVE).

‘AA22xA6’ Title: ‘Wildfire’ or ‘Legacy’?

According to a recent report in Deccan Herald, the AA22xA6 production team is considering ‘Wildfire’ as the official title for the project. The name has gained traction among fan circles and industry insiders, aligning with the high-octane, explosive nature of Atlee’s previous directorial ventures.

However, ‘Wildfire’ is not the only name in contention. Alternative reports indicate that the film could be titled ‘Legacy.’ While the production house has yet to confirm either name, the buzz surrounding the title has intensified as the project moves closer to the pre-production phase.

‘AA22xA6’ Title Reveal on Allu Arjun’s Birthday

Fans will not have to wait long for official clarification. Sources close to the development suggest that a major announcement, including the official title and a first-look poster, is being planned for April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday. Sun Pictures has already teased the reveal with a cryptic social media post featuring a beastly, clawed hand, promising a "title poster" at 11 AM.

‘AA22xA6’ TitlePoster To Be Revealed on April 8, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

This strategy follows a common trend in the Indian film industry, where production houses utilise a lead actor's birthday to launch promotional campaigns. Rumours also suggest that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may be involved in virtually unveiling the title, further bridging the gap between the North and South Indian film markets.

More About ‘AA22xA6’

The project is shaping up to be a massive pan-Indian ensemble. Deepika Padukone is reportedly confirmed as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Allu Arjun. The casting rumours extend to other high-profile stars, with names like Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Ramya Krishnan cited for pivotal roles. There is also significant speculation regarding a special appearance by Tiger Shroff. ‘AA22xA6’: Tiger Shroff To Join Deepika Padukone in Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Sci-Fi Action Fantasy Epic? Here’s What We Know.

AA22xA6 is expected to be a high-concept sci-fi spectacle set in a parallel universe, featuring advanced VFX crafted in collaboration with international studios. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and rising talent Sai Abhyankar are reportedly attached to the project's soundtrack. The film is slated to begin filming once Allu Arjun completes his commitments for Pushpa 2: The Rule, with a targeted release window in 2027.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).