Teynampet police in Chennai have arrested the domestic help and driver of Aishwarya Rajinikanth -- daughter of superstar Rajinikanth -- for stealing her jewellery. According to police, the domestic help Eswari and the driver Venkatesan collided and stole the jewellery kept in a locker at the director's residence. Aishwarya Rajinikanth Files Police Complaint for Stolen Jewellery and Ornaments, Accuses Three of Her Housekeepers.

Aishwarya had lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police a couple of days ago stating that her ornaments including gold jewellery and diamonds, had been stolen from her flat and named three of her servants as suspects.

On interrogation, police found that Eswari had stolen 100 sovereigns of gold, 30 grams of diamond jewellery and 4 kg of silver.

The Greater Chennai Police, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the duo was arrested on Tuesday.

Eswari was working with Aishwarya for the past 18 years and knew where the key to the locker was kept. She had taken the jewellery and sold it and bought a house with that money. Theft in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Chennai Home; Rajinikanth’s Daughter Files Police Complaint After 60 Sovereigns of Jewels Get Stolen.

The police said that she had stolen the jewellery over a period of time. Documents related to the purchase of the house were recovered from Eswari's residence.

