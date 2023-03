Tamil mega Star, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth (41) has lodged a complaint with the police that her gold jewellery and ornaments were missing from the locker in her residence. She has named three of her servants to be behind the burglary at the residence. Aishwarya is living with her two sons, and the jewellery was kept in the locker at her home. Theft in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Chennai Home; Rajinikanth’s Daughter Files Police Complaint After 60 Sovereigns of Jewels Get Stolen.

In her complaint with the Teynampet police station in Chennai, Aishwarya said that she was not staying in the home for long stretches and the house servants were frequenting the place. She said that the ornaments were worth Rs 3.6 lakh, but the value of the jewellery could be much more. Aishwarya, who is a film director and producer, is currently directing the movie, Lal Salaam with Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead roles and her father Rajinikanth playing a cameo role in the movie.

