Aishwarya Rajinikanth has filed a complaint at Teynampet Police Station claiming that 60 sovereigns of jewels have been stolen. As per reports, the theft took place at her Chennai home and the valuables are worth Rs 3.60 lakh. As per the FIR copy, Rajinikanth’s daughter had kept the gold and diamond jewellery in a locker. The police officials are investigating the matter. Laal Salaam: Rajinikanth to Have a Cameo in Daughter Aishwarya’s Directorial Starring Vishnu Vishal.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Jewels Get Stolen

#AishwaryaaRajinikanth files complaint for 60 sovereigns of missing jewellery, investigation underwayhttps://t.co/e0qDZdrTYY — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)