Women have legs. In 2020, women have to normalise it. 18-year-old, Anaswara Rajan, an actress active in the Malayalam film industry, was trolled and abused online for posting a picture in shorts. A day after, like the female superheroine gang up in Avengers Endgame, Rajan has found support from a legion of several actresses. Popular names like Rima Kallingal, Parvathy, Nazriya, Ahaana Krishna and Apoorva Bose have put up pictures showing off their legs as a sign of protest against the unsolicited moral policing. Adil Ibrahim, Divya Prabha and singer-musician Faisal Razi are others who spoke up in Rajan's support. Pakistan Slut Shames Mahira Khan For Wearing a See Through Tee; Humsafar Star Gets Love From India For Her Work With Afghan Refugees!

Responding to haters, Anaswara captioned one of her pictures: "Don't worry about what I'm doing . Worry about why you're worried about what I'm doing." Ahaana Krishna also had strong words to say on the matter. "Pick up this flamboyant display of patriarchy and discard it in the first dust-bin you can find around you," she wrote. Aisha Sharma Slut-Shamed For Wearing Racy Backless Jumpsuit, Actress Hits Back by Sharing Screenshots and a Powerful Message (See Pics).

Check Out The Picture That Started It All:

Rajan was undeterred by the backlash. She responded by posting another set of pics in the same outfit.

See Rajan's Pic Here:

Here's How Rima Supported Her

Apoorva Bose

View this post on Instagram Oh my god, you’ve got legs? Like whaaaaa? A post shared by Apoorva Bose (@apoorvabose07) on Sep 15, 2020 at 3:13am PDT

Ameya Mathew

Nazriya Fahadh

View this post on Instagram 🤓 #legday💁‍♀️ A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh) on Sep 15, 2020 at 6:40am PDT

Ahaana Krishna

The online movement is growing big. More and more celebs and common folks are sharing pictures to shut down the moral policing. This was not the first time when an actress has been slut shamed for wearing clothes that seemed inappropriate to small brained individuals. We hope this is the last.

