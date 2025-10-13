Chennai, October 13: The makers of director Madhan's upcoming romantic entertainer, featuring 'Tourist Family' director Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up. Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is one of the producers of the film, took to her Instagram page to share a post that announced the completion of the film's shooting. The post that she shared read, "And It’s a wrap. The shooting of MRP Entertainment - Zion Films #ProductionNo4 has successfully been completed!" ‘Tourist Family’ Director Abishan Jeevinth to Turn Hero Next? Anaswara Rajan Likely to Join As Female Lead.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the entire film has been shot in Chennai and Trichy. They also add that with shooting having been completed, post production work is to begin shortly. The yet to be titled film, which is being tentatively referred to as #PRNO4, has been garnering attention ever since it was announced as it will mark the debut of director Abishan Jeevinth as an actor. For the unaware, young Abishan Jeevinth was the director of the superhit film 'Tourist Family', which featured actors Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. The film, which was made on a modest budget and which was released earlier this year, went on to make over a 90 crores at the box office, pleasantly surprising both critics and fans. Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan Share Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ With a Twist.

#PRNO4, which is being jointly produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth's Zion Pictures and Magesh Raj Pasilian's MRP Entertainment, will have Abishan Jeevinth playing a character called Sathya, while Anaswara Rajan plays a character called Monisha in the film. The upcoming film has an excellent technical team working on it. It has one of the Tamil film industry's top music directors Sean Roldan scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by cameraman Shreyaas Krishna and editing is by Suresh Kumar. Art direction for the film is by Raj Kamal and Costumes have been designed by Priya Ravi.

