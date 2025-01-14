The teaser for Ashwin Kumar's directorial, Mahavatar Narsimha, is finally out on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2025 (January 14). Produced by Hombale Films (KGF fame) and Kleem Productions, the upcoming mythological animated film introduced the Mahavatar series, focusing on the different avatars of Lord Vishnu. The one-minute forty-four-second teaser offers viewers a sneak peek into the inspiring story of Hiranyakahipu's son, Prahlad, and Lord Vishnu's fourth avatar, Narasimha. The upcoming film will depict how Lord Vishnu took the form of a half-man, half-lion avatar to defeat evil and restore balance in the universe. Mahavatar Narasimha, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 3, 2025, will be available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’: ‘Kantara’ Makers Unveil Fiery First Look of Animated Epic, Directed by Ashwin Kumar (Watch Poster Video).

Watch ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Teaser:

