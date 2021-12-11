Arya is a popular actor who is known for his works in Kollywood. The actor who has worked in films such as Arinthum Ariyamalum, Pattiyal, Madrasapattinam, Vettai among others, has turned a year older on December 11. Besides from being hailed for being a talented actor, he is also well-known when it comes to fitness. Not just that, he is even a passionate cyclist. You’d be amazed to know that he had participated in the Vätternrundan Motala cycle race and even won a medal. 5 Pictures of Sayyeshaa With Hubby Arya That Prove They Are Made for Each Other.

Arya has participated in numerous cycling events, at both national and international levels. Besides being an active participant of cycling events, he is also seen going on for long casual rides on his bicycle. He keeps posting intriguing pictures on Instagram from his cycling journey and has proved that he’s a passionate cyclist. Even when the country was under lockdown, the Sarpatta Parambarai actor was seen cycling and he maintained his health. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his pictures that shows his passion towards cycling has no boundaries.

Comfort Matters

With The Dubai Ryders

Fitness

400kms BRM

300kms BRM

Happiness

55kms Ride

Arya is a huge inspiration to many youngsters. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle the actor had stated, “Though I have been cycling right from an early age, it became a serious passion when I began cycling to the shooting spots when I’m in Chennai.” He is indeed a fitness freak and a cycling enthusiast too. We wish Arya a fantastic birthday and a great year ahead.

