Ashish Vidyarthi, National Award-winning actor (Drohkaal), now better known as a motivational speaker, travel and food vlogger, and the man who played the elder brother of Rana Daggubati's character in the web series, Rana Naidu, has tied the knot for the second time. He's 60. Ashish Vidyarthi Marries Rupali Barua at 60; Check Out Pics of the Newlyweds!

He married Rupali Barua, who's from Assam but lives in Kolkata, where she's associated with a fashion store, in a low-key civil ceremony. Rupali, according to media reports, wore a beautiful white mekhela paired with gold temple jewellery and Ashish, in an ode to his roots in Kerala from his father's side, was attired in a white and gold 'mundu'. Interestingly, Ashish's first wife, Rajoshi, is also from Assam. She is the daughter of the Assamese actress of the yesteryears, Shakuntala Barua. Naresh Gets Married to Pavithra Lokesh, Actor Shares Slow-Mo Video of Wedding on Twitter – Watch.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Well-known for his villainous roles, the National School of Drama graduate who first played VP Menon in the biographical drama film Sardar (1993), has appeared in more than 300 films in 11 languages, winning and being nominated for awards. More recently, he has been cast in a slew of television and web series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2023 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).