August 16 1947 happens to be one of the most awaited films releasing this year, thanks to its intriguing storyline. Over the years, many movies have documented the post and pre independence struggle on the celluloid, however, August 16 1947, narrates a never seen before tale. Even though, the Tamil movie is not based on real life and is fictional, there's a lot of expectations attached to it due to its terrific starcast. The film marks the return of AR Murugadoss to production after five years. August 16 1947 Trailer: Gautham Karthik and Revathy’s Upcoming Film Promises a Fascinating Anti-colonial Period Drama (Watch Video).

Just in case, you are wondering what's August 16 1947 all about? Fret not, as we have got you covered! Here, check out some of the key details about the much-awaited movie below. August 16, 1947: AR Murugadoss Unveils Motion Poster and Trailer Launch Date of His Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Cast - Directed by NS Ponkumar and produced by AR Murugadoss, August 16 1947 stars Gautham Karthik, Pugazh, Revathy Sharma, Richard Ashton, Jason Shah and others in pivotal roles. Genius casting must day!

Plot - The official synopsis of the flick reads, "What if there was a hidden chapter in the story of India`s independence? What if one Indian village never knew it was free of British tyranny?" In a nutshell, the plot of the movie revolves around a remote village where one man battles British forces. August 16 1947 Trailer: Gautham Karthik and Revathy’s Film to Release on April 7 (Watch Video).

Watch August 16 1947 Trailer:

Gautham Karthik on Doing 1947 - "I can't thank Murugadoss sir enough for this opportunity. It might sound like a cliche, but I have truly tried to live as this character in the film. From day one, I could sense a positive vibe around this project. I think something magical has happened with this film," he told a portal.

Release Date - The patriotic tale, August 16 1947, is all set to hit the theatres this Friday i.e April 7, 2023.

Review - Right now, reviews of August 16 1947 are not out. LastestLY will update the review as and when it's officially out. Until then stay tuned!

