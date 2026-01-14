The makers of director Arun Varma's eagerly awaited thriller Baby Girl, featuring actor Nivin Pauly in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on January 23 this year. Taking to his Instagram page, actor Nivin Pauly wrote, "Baby Girl Hits Cinemas Worldwide From Jan 23, 2026. @babygirlmovieofficial." ‘Sarvam Maya’ Movie Review: A Feel-Good Entertainer Powered by Nivin Pauly’s Comeback and Riya Shibu’s Impressive Turn (LatestLY Exclusive).

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have already disclosed that Nivin Pauly plays a character called Sanal Mathew in the film. In a birthday post on Nivin Pauly's birthday, director Arun Varma had shared a motion poster last year and said, "In every silence a storm brews….Presenting Nivin Pauly as Attendant Sanal Mathew. Wishing our leading man a fantastic year ahead. HAPPY BIRTHDAY NIVIN PAULY. Baby Girl in theatres soon !!"

Nivin Pauly’s ‘Baby Girl’ To Release on January 23, 2026 (View Poster)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)

The motion poster released showed Nivin Pauly holding a baby in his arms. The film will also feature actors Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Thilakan and Sangeeth Prathap in pivotal roles. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had released a motion poster that had caught the audience without giving anything away about the plot of the film.

The motion poster released then opened with a voice-over. One hears a police officer reporting some developments back to the police headquarters over his walkie talkie. We are then shown the four main characters of the film emerging one by one. We get to know from the motion poster that Abhimanyu Thilakan plays a cop in the film. Lijomol Jose, best known for her performance in Jai Bhim, and actor Sangeeth Prathap, who plays a crucial supporting character in Premalu, are then introduced to audiences.

Finally, Navin Pauly's face comes up. Interestingly, the first look poster of the film shows these four characters looking in one direction while several other faceless people seem to be looking the other way around. Produced by well known producer Listin Stephen, Baby Girl has triggered huge interest as its story has been penned by popular writers Bobby and Sanjay, who are known for their heart-touching stories in films such as Traffic and Ayalum Njanum Thammil. Baby Girl boasts of not just a strong cast but an equally impressive technical team as well. It has music by Christy Joby and editing by Shyjith Kumaran. ‘Dear Students’ Teaser Out: Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara’s Upcoming Action Comedy Promises Laugh Riot! (Watch Video).

Cinematography for this eagerly awaited film is by Faiz Siddik. Baby Girl has two executive producers in Naveen P Thomas and Santhosh Krishnan and a line producer in Akhil Yesodharan. Costumes for the film have been designed by Melwy J, and make-up is by Rasheed Ahammed. The stunt sequences in the film have been choreographed by stunt choreographer Vicky.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Nivin Pauly). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).