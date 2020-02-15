Bheeshma Actor Nithiin and Shalini Get Engaged! (View Pics)

Nithiin and Shalini (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Heartiest congratulations to Nithiin and Shalini! The lovebirds have gotten engaged today, February 15, and pictures from their engagement ceremony are all over the internet. From friends to fans, all are pouring congratulatory messages to the newly engaged couple. We must say, Nithiin and Shalini are looking gorgeous in the traditional attire. The ceremony has taken place in Hyderabad with families and other relatives of the couple in attendance. Bheeshma Actor Nithiin and Shalini to Tie the Knot on April 16, 2020?

Bheeshma actor Nithiin has donned a white dhoti teamed with a pink kurta. His fiancé Shalini looks stunning in the embellished lehenga. In the pictures doing rounds on the internet, the couple can be seen performing the puja. Recently in an interview the handsome hunk opened up about his love story. He stated, “We’ve known each other for eight years now. We met through common friends and clicked instantly. We started out as friends and it was only much later, around five years ago, that love bloomed between us,” reports TOI. Singles Anthem: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Bheeshma's Upbeat Track Is a Perfect Treat for All the Singles Out There (Watch Video).

Pics Of Nithiin And Shalini From Their Engagement Ceremony

The Newly Engaged Couple

Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk startttts ❤️❤️❤️ Need ur blessings...🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/bQ3zXUO7s6 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 15, 2020

The 36-year-old actor also mentioned, “I did not try to woo her. In fact, neither of us tried too hard. Our relationship evolved so naturally that we knew we loved each other and we didn’t really have to say it out aloud to prove a point. We just knew that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. It’s a mature relationship built on understanding and trust.” Nithiin and Shalini are reportedly tying the knot on April 16 and the royal affair would be taking place in Dubai.