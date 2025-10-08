The alleged Bhutan luxury car smuggling scandal took a serious turn on Wednesday with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launching simultaneous raids at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including the homes of leading Malayalam actors Mammootty, his son Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Amit Chakkalakkal. Dulquer Salmaan Moves Kerala High Court Over Seized Vehicle by Customs Authorities Under ‘Operation Numkhoor’.

The searches were carried out at Mammootty’s Elamkulam residence near here, Dulquer’s houses in Kochi and Chennai, Prithviraj’s residence, and Amit Chakkalakkal’s home in Kadavanthra.

Raids also extended to the premises of automobile dealers in five districts.

The ED said the action was linked to violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Over 150 Illegally Imported Vehicles Under ED Scrutiny in Kerala

According to the agency, the operation stems from credible intelligence about a syndicate illegally importing and registering high-end vehicles like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender through Bhutan and Nepal routes.

Investigators allege that forged documents, purportedly from the Indian Army, the US Embassy, and the Ministry of External Affairs, were used to obtain fake vehicle registrations in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other states.

The cars were later sold to buyers, including celebrities, at reduced prices.

The raids come a day after the Kerala High Court permitted Dulquer to approach Indian Customs for the release of his seized vehicle under “Operation Numkhoru”.

The court directed Customs to consider such requests within a week of application, provided valid ownership papers and security are furnished.

Dulquer’s counsel argued that the seized vehicle was legally imported in 2004 for the Red Cross with ministerial clearance, and later purchased through legitimate transactions.

Customs, however, maintained its right to seize the car, citing an ongoing probe and intelligence inputs.

More than 150 such illegally imported vehicles are believed to be in Kerala, with around 40 already seized.

Two of Dulquer’s other cars were also confiscated earlier, a move he did not contest.

The court also questioned Customs on the disclosure of owner details and its evidence supporting claims of fake registration. The matter will now hinge on whether Dulquer’s application for release under Section 110(A) of the Customs Act, 1962, is accepted. Dulquer Salmaan’s Land Rover Defender Vehicle Seized by DRI, Customs in Tax Evasion Probe Under Operation ‘Numkhor’.

The ED’s parallel probe is expected to widen the scope of the investigation, potentially bringing more high-end vehicle owners under scrutiny.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS).

