Actor Vikram, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Cobra, has chosen to isolate himselfat his home here after showing mild symptoms of Covid-19. A source close to the unit of Cobra told IANS, "Vikram sir has a mild temperature and therefore visited a doctor. On doctor's advice, he has chosen to self-isolate himself at his home and take rest. He is doing fine." Arjun Sarja Tests Positive for COVID-19, Actor Takes All Necessary Steps and Isolates Himself.

The 'Cobra' team, which has been shooting in Chennai, was on the verge of completing shooting. Sources say that if things had gone to plan, the team would have wrapped up shooting on December 18. However, now, shooting of the film might have to be extended just a little longer. Kamal Haasan Recovers From COVID-19, Gets Back to Hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 (Watch Promo).

The film, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. It has triggered a lot of interest as it will also mark the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2021 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).