COVID-19 Outbreak: Allu Arjun, Nani, Sushanth and Others Donate to Corona Crisis Charity

The Corona Crisis Charity is led by Tollywood hero, Megastar Chiranjeevi, to help the daily wage workers of the film industry. “To aid the Film workers especially the daily wage earners who need most support in the industry at this time, we have set up #CoronaCrisisCharity,” tweeted the megastar on March 24. The committee constitutes of seven members from the industry, said the megastar in his tweet. Tammareddy Bharadwaja, D Suresh Babu, C Kalyan, Damu, N Shankar, Banerjee and Meher Ramesh are those seven members. After Donating Rs 4 Crore, Prabhas Contributes Rs 50 Lakh to Corona Crisis Charity.

Ever since Megastar Chiranjeevi announced about the Corona Crisis Charity, several actors have come forward and made generous contributions to help the film industry’s workers. Yesterday, it was revealed that Prabhas has donated Rs 50 lakh, whereas UV Creations donated Rs 10 lakh to this cause. The other actors of Telugu Cinema who have also donated are Nani (Rs 30 lakh), Allu Arjun (Rs 20 lakh), Srimitra Chowdary (Rs 5 lakh), Sushanth (Rs 2 lakh), Vennela Kishore (Rs 2 lakh) and Sampoornesh Babu (Rs 2 lakh). Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan – Here’s How South Celebs Are Helping Out In the Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Hearty Thanks to@NameisNani 30 Lacs@alluarjun 20 Lacs#Srimitrachowdary 5 lacs@iamSushanthA 2 lacs@vennelakishore 2 lacs@sampoornesh 1 lac for your compassion for the Film workers.#CoronaCrisisCharity — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 30, 2020

Thank you ..#Prabhas 50 Lacs@UV_Creations 10 Lacs for your generous contributions Apprecaite your support to the Film workers. #CoronaCrisisCharity — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 30, 2020

Contributions pouring in. Thank you..@IamSaiDharamTej 10 lacs@ActorKartikeya 2 lacs Keep them coming..#CoronaCrisisCharity — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 29, 2020

Express my thanks to@IAmVarunTej 20 lacs@RaviTeja_offl 20 lacs@ImSharwanand 15 lacs@SVC_official 10 lacs @VishawakSenActor 5 lacs (Birthday / 1st tweet charity👍) @Itslavanya 1 lac for their contributions #CoronaCrisisCharity Your support greatly helps film workers. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 29, 2020

To aid the Film workers especially the daily wage earners who need most support in the industry at this time, we have set up #CoronaCrisisCharity (CCC). Responding to our appeal a total sum of 3.8 Cr has been pooled so far including @tarak9999 25 lacs@iamnagarjuna 1 Cr. ..1/2 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, there are several other actors across the industry who have donated in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. They are helping out not only the film workers or daily wage workers, but also trying to help out the doctors, nurses and all those involved in the healthcare services. It is really important to help the needy in this hour of crisis.