Dhruv Vikram Son of Chiyaan Vikram, to Star in Mari Selvaraj’s Upcoming Film Alongside Anupama Parameswaran

The makers announced on Tuesday an untitled raw sports drama starring superstar Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran as the lead. The drama will be directed by Mari Selvaraj. Selvaraj's untitled project marks the beginning of a multi-film alliance between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, led by Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand. The inaugural project from this alliance is the highly anticipated sports drama directed by the acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, the creative force behind the recent blockbusters Maamannan and Karnan. The project, scheduled to commence production in early 2024, is a tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man whose whole world was a Goliath to his David. Thangalaan: Teaser of Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's Film to Be Out on November 1 (View Poster).
It is a story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible: to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death. Talking about the same, Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, said: "This partnership, starting with an extraordinary sports drama, underlines our commitment to weaving impactful narratives. Bringing together Pa Ranjith's brilliance and Mari Selvaraj's talent, supported by a talented ensemble, lays the foundation for us to carve