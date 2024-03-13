Dhruv Vikram Son of Chiyaan Vikram, to Star in Mari Selvaraj’s Upcoming Film Alongside Anupama Parameswaran

The makers announced on Tuesday an untitled raw sports drama starring superstar Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran as the lead. The drama will be directed by Mari Selvaraj. Selvaraj's untitled project marks the beginning of a multi-film alliance between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, led by Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand. The inaugural project from this alliance is the highly anticipated sports drama directed by the acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, the creative force behind the recent blockbusters Maamannan and Karnan. The project, scheduled to commence production in early 2024, is a tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man whose whole world was a Goliath to his David. Thangalaan: Teaser of Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's Film to Be Out on November 1 (View Poster).

It is a story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible: to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death. Talking about the same, Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, said: "This partnership, starting with an extraordinary sports drama, underlines our commitment to weaving impactful narratives. Bringing together Pa Ranjith's brilliance and Mari Selvaraj's talent, supported by a talented ensemble, lays the foundation for us to carve a significant space in the vibrant world of South Indian cinema." Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand, Neelam Studios, shared: "After the special success of Pariyerum Perumal, Neelam Studios is very excited to partner with Mari Selvaraj on this project." PS-1 Actor Chiyaan Vikram's Old Interview on Thanjavur Temple's History From Release Event of Ponniyin Selvan: I Goes Viral.

Director Selvaraj said: "Pariyerum Perumal, my first film was with Pa Ranjith Anna. That was one major factor why the film reached such strong heights. It was a stepping stone for my next films as well. I'm pumped up and exhilarated to join hands with him again for my fifth film and another strong partner - Applause Entertainment." "It is with immense joy that this film is with Neelam Studios and Aditi Anand. She's a really good friend and a massive support as she has been following my work closely ever since Pariyerum Perumal, and I'm glad to be working alongside her for this project," he said. Selvaraj added: "This film will be a raw sports drama that goes back to the roots of Kabaddi, and working with Dhruv, a strong, talented youngster, will definitely add different perspectives to the film. It is with no doubt that I say that this film will be an important milestone for all of us."

