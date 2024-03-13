Dhruv Vikram Son of Chiyaan Vikram, to Star in Mari Selvaraj’s Upcoming Film Alongside Anupama Parameswaran

On Tuesday, the producers unveiled plans for an untitled raw sports drama featuring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, to be helmed by director Mari Selvaraj. This project not only marks the commencement of a multi-film partnership between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, led by Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand, but also promises an exciting collaboration within the Indian film industry.

South IANS| Mar 13, 2024 10:57 AM IST
A+
A-
Dhruv Vikram Son of Chiyaan Vikram, to Star in Mari Selvaraj’s Upcoming Film Alongside Anupama Parameswaran
Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran (Photo Credit: Instagram @dhruv.vikram @anupamaparameswaran96)

The makers announced on Tuesday an untitled raw sports drama starring superstar Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran as the lead. The drama will be directed by Mari Selvaraj. Selvaraj's untitled project marks the beginning of a multi-film alliance between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, led by Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand. The inaugural project from this alliance is the highly anticipated sports drama directed by the acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, the creative force behind the recent blockbusters Maamannan and Karnan. The project, scheduled to commence production in early 2024, is a tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man whose whole world was a Goliath to his David. Thangalaan: Teaser of Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's Film to Be Out on November 1 (View Poster).

It is a story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible: to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death. Talking about the same, Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, said: "This partnership, starting with an extraordinary sports drama, underlines our commitment to weaving impactful narratives. Bringing together Pa Ranjith's brilliance and Mari Selvaraj's talent, supported by a talented ensemble, lays the foundation for us to carvef="https://www.latestly.com/videos/sanskari-chor-thief-bows-before-temple-idol-before-stealing-and-running-away-with-it-in-meerut-uttar-pradesh-5817426.html" title="‘Sanskari Chor’: Thief Bows Before Temple Idol Before Stealing And Running Away With It In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh">‘Sanskari Chor’: Thief Bows Before Temple Idol Before Stealing And Running Away With It In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Close
Search

Dhruv Vikram Son of Chiyaan Vikram, to Star in Mari Selvaraj’s Upcoming Film Alongside Anupama Parameswaran

On Tuesday, the producers unveiled plans for an untitled raw sports drama featuring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, to be helmed by director Mari Selvaraj. This project not only marks the commencement of a multi-film partnership between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, led by Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand, but also promises an exciting collaboration within the Indian film industry.

South IANS| Mar 13, 2024 10:57 AM IST
A+
A-
Dhruv Vikram Son of Chiyaan Vikram, to Star in Mari Selvaraj’s Upcoming Film Alongside Anupama Parameswaran
Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran (Photo Credit: Instagram @dhruv.vikram @anupamaparameswaran96)

The makers announced on Tuesday an untitled raw sports drama starring superstar Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran as the lead. The drama will be directed by Mari Selvaraj. Selvaraj's untitled project marks the beginning of a multi-film alliance between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, led by Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand. The inaugural project from this alliance is the highly anticipated sports drama directed by the acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, the creative force behind the recent blockbusters Maamannan and Karnan. The project, scheduled to commence production in early 2024, is a tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man whose whole world was a Goliath to his David. Thangalaan: Teaser of Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's Film to Be Out on November 1 (View Poster).

It is a story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible: to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death. Talking about the same, Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, said: "This partnership, starting with an extraordinary sports drama, underlines our commitment to weaving impactful narratives. Bringing together Pa Ranjith's brilliance and Mari Selvaraj's talent, supported by a talented ensemble, lays the foundation for us to carve a significant space in the vibrant world of South Indian cinema." Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand, Neelam Studios, shared: "After the special success of Pariyerum Perumal, Neelam Studios is very excited to partner with Mari Selvaraj on this project." PS-1 Actor Chiyaan Vikram's Old Interview on Thanjavur Temple's History From Release Event of Ponniyin Selvan: I Goes Viral.

Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran to Star in Mari Selvaraj's Upcoming Film

 

Director Selvaraj said: "Pariyerum Perumal, my first film was with Pa Ranjith Anna. That was one major factor why the film reached such strong heights. It was a stepping stone for my next films as well. I'm pumped up and exhilarated to join hands with him again for my fifth film and another strong partner - Applause Entertainment." "It is with immense joy that this film is with Neelam Studios and Aditi Anand. She's a really good friend and a massive support as she has been following my work closely ever since Pariyerum Perumal, and I'm glad to be working alongside her for this project," he said. Selvaraj added: "This film will be a raw sports drama that goes back to the roots of Kabaddi, and working with Dhruv, a strong, talented youngster, will definitely add different perspectives to the film. It is with no doubt that I say that this film will be an important milestone for all of us."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Chiyaan Vikram Actress Anupama Parameswaran Anupama Parameswaran Chiyaan Vikram Chiyaan Vikram Son Chiyaan Vikram Son Dhruv Vikram Dhruv Vikram Director Mari Selvaraj Mari Selvaraj Mari Selvaraj Upcoming Project
You might also like
Siren Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Jayam Ravi-Starrer Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
South

Siren Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Jayam Ravi-Starrer Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

style, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Chiyaan Vikram Actress Anupama Parameswaran Anupama Parameswaran Chiyaan Vikram Chiyaan Vikram Son Chiyaan Vikram Son Dhruv Vikram Dhruv Vikram Director Mari Selvaraj Mari Selvaraj Mari Selvaraj Upcoming Project
You might also like
Siren Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Jayam Ravi-Starrer Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
South

Siren Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Jayam Ravi-Starrer Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Siren Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh’s Upcoming Thriller!
South

Siren Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh’s Upcoming Thriller!
Eagle Movie Review: Ravi Teja's Action-Potboiler is Another Passable Attempt to Exploit the KGF Formula (LatestLY Exclusive)
South

Eagle Movie Review: Ravi Teja's Action-Potboiler is Another Passable Attempt to Exploit the KGF Formula (LatestLY Exclusive)
Dhruva Natchathiram Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Chiyaan Vikram’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
South
South

Siren Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh’s Upcoming Thriller!
Eagle Movie Review: Ravi Teja's Action-Potboiler is Another Passable Attempt to Exploit the KGF Formula (LatestLY Exclusive)
South

Eagle Movie Review: Ravi Teja's Action-Potboiler is Another Passable Attempt to Exploit the KGF Formula (LatestLY Exclusive)
Dhruva Natchathiram Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Chiyaan Vikram’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
South

Dhruva Natchathiram Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Chiyaan Vikram’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Google Trends Google Trends
Arsenal vs Porto
100K+ searches
Google Trends Google Trends
Arsenal vs Porto
100K+ searches
Barcelona vs Napoli
100K+ searches
AFC Champions League
50K+ searches
Andrew Tate
10K+ searches
Vande Bharat
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma