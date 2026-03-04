On Wednesday, March 4, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad that saw the presence of several prominent figures from the film industry and the political fraternity. For the occasion, the couple chose traditional ensembles that paid homage to their heritage. Rashmika exuded regal elegance in an exquisite red Mysore silk saree from the label JADE by MK, while Vijay complemented her in a classic veshti and angavastram paired with an ivory silk kurta, embracing timeless tradition.

Rashmika's custom saree was hand-woven by the weavers at Madhurya. As an ode to her roots, the Gandabherunda motif was gracefully woven into the ensemble. The Gandabherunda, a mythical two-headed bird deeply embedded in South Indian history and emblematic of Karnataka, symbolises immense strength, authority, and vigilance. Rashmika elevated her look with gold jewellery and a braid adorned with flowers. The makeup looked very graceful, beautifully accentuated with a bindi and sindoor.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Their Wedding Reception With Family - Watch Video:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members.

A few days before they exchanged their vows, the couple met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend wedding invite to them. Last week, taking to her X handle, Rashmika shared pictures from the meeting when she and Vijay visited PM Modi and invited him for their wedding. "Meeting Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and spending time talking about our culture and history was so special. The sweetest surprise was the thoughtful letter he wrote to my parents. Some moments just stay with you forever."

The Pushpa actor also shared images from their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing gratitude on receiving a beautiful Ganesh idol from the leader."Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah Sir. Grateful for the beautiful Ganesh idol that now has a special place in our home," she wrote.

