As Tamil actor Harish Kalyan celebrates his birthday on Thursday, the makers of his upcoming film Diesel, released a new poster of the film. The poster shows Harish sitting and staring away from the camera holding a fuel dispenser like a gun. Looking intriguing and intense in the poster, Harish can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique with highly vascular forearms donning a red t-shirt. King of Kotha Teaser: ‘King’ Dulquer Salmaan Is Here To Save the People of Kotha and This Promo Glimpses His Badass Avatar; Film To Release in August 2023 (Watch Video).

Diesel is directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and stars Harish in the lead, opposite Athulyaa Ravi. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote: "Rev up the celebration for our star hero, @iamharishkalyan ! Team #Diesel is fueling the excitement as we wish him an electrifying birthday filled with blockbuster moments, more success and endless joy."

Harish Kalyan In Diesel

The film revolves around the oil mafia, and its major portions have been shot in different locations of North Chennai. Produced by Third Eye Entertainment, Diesel has cinematography by MS Prabhu, music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas along with San Lokesh serving as the Editor. Production by SP Cinemas, the Tamil action drama is slated for December 2023 release.

