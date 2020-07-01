India celebrates Doctor’s Day on July 1 each year, in the loving memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. This great physician was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962. Each year Doctor’s Day is organised with a theme and the theme for this year is ‘Lessen the mortality of COVID 19’. The doctors across the globe are working relentlessly to save lives of millions who have been affected by the deadly coronavirus. Be it the commoners or celebs, one just cannot thank enough for the efforts made by these doctors to save others. Doctor's Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Doctors, Salutes Their Contribution in Fight Against COVID-19.

Celebs of South Cinema have shared messages for the doctors across the country and around the globe for risking their lives and saving others in this hour of global crisis. Mohanlal, Dhanush, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kamal Haasan, and many others have posted messages on Twitter thanking these real super heroes who have been working day and night and battling against coronavirus pandemic. Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has shared a video message in which he has expressed how one must adhere to the safety guidelines and support the medical professionals amid this pandemic. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by celebs on Doctor’s Day 2020. National Doctor's Day 2020: Date, History And Significance of The Day Dedicated to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Mohanlal

Dhanush

Happy doctors day, On this day I would like to thank and express my gratitude to each and every doctor who are selflessly risking their lives to save lives of millions of people 🙏🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 1, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia

Saluting the real heroes who have devoted their lives in healing and helping others. Happy National Doctor's Day!! 🥼 #ThankyouDoctor pic.twitter.com/XmDoi9hhs3 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 1, 2020

Kamal Haasan

பரவிடும் தொற்று நமை பயமுறுத்தும் போது, குணமடைந்தோர் பட்டியல் தாம் நம் நம்பிக்கையின் ஊற்று. அந்த பட்டியலை நீள்விக்க, என் குடும்பம், என் பாதுகாப்பு என பாராமல், மக்கள் சேவையே முக்கியம் எனக் கருதும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு நம் நன்றிகளும், மருத்துவர் தின வாழ்த்துக்களும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 1, 2020

Saluting the efforts made by doctors in the country, PM Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude by saying, “India salutes our doctors- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. #doctorsday2020”. We thank each and every doctors and all the medical professionals for saving millions of lives in this fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).